CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

936 AM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island and from

Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island westward 60 nm offshore

including San Miguel, Santa Rosa, San Nicolas, and Santa Barbara

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Check conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island and from

Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island westward 60 nm offshore

including San Miguel, Santa Rosa, San Nicolas, and Santa Barbara

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Check conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Check conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Check conditions prior to leaving safe harbor.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather