https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15419676.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
256 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt
and seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until midnight Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments