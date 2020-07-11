CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest

winds and highest seas around Pt St George.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with some localized gusts up to

40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest winds

and highest seas downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and

seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds

and highest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

