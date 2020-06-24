CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
159 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 8 to 12 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather