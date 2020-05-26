CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
251 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 9 feet. For the
second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening
to 1 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
8 to 10 feet. Seas will be a mixture of a northwest swell of 5
feet at 13 seconds and steep wind waves around 8 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
