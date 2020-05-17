CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

212 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

FORECAST WINDS AND WAVES ARE NO LONGER ANTICIPATED TO MEET SMALL

CRAFT CRITERIA.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

