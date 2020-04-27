CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
302 AM PDT Mon Apr 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
