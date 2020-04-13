CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
246 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and
steep seas 8 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt and
steep seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Pt St George.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...N winds 10 to 20 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt and
steep seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
