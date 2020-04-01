CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...From Brookings to Cape Blanco beyond 40 nm and from Cape

Blanco to Cape Arago beyond 20 nm and from Cape Arago north

beyon 8nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Steep swell has receeded from the waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Steep swell has receeded from the waters.

