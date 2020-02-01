CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

228 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

combined seas 9 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa

Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including

Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST SUNDAY...

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and

combined seas 16 to 21 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward

60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

6 AM PST Sunday. For the Storm Watch, from Sunday morning

through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially very strong winds may create

exceptionally dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or

damage vessels of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and

combined seas 16 to 21 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially very strong winds may create

exceptionally dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or

damage vessels of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

combined seas 14 to 19 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially very strong winds may create

exceptionally dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or

damage vessels of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

