CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

152 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Periods of southerly wind 25 to 35 kt are expected

through Wednesday. Wind driven seas will combine with westerly

swell to produce steep to very steep seas of 10 to 18 ft through

Thursday, peaking in the 14 to 18 ft range Sunday night through

Monday night. Winds are likely to reach gale force 35 to 40

knots over a portion of the area late Monday morning through

Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...The Small Craft Advisory is for all areas. The Hazardous

Seas Warning is in effect north of Brookings from the coast out

to 60 NM, with wave conditions expected to become less steep

with time this morning from southwest to northeast. The Gale

Watch is for areas north of Gold Beach to Florence between the

coast to about 30 NM west of the coast.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST early

this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will make conditions difficult to hazardous

for small craft. Very steep seas could damage or even capsize

small vessels. Gales late Monday morning through Tuesday morning will

create very steep seas which could capsize or damage vessels in

the Gale Watch area. Low visibility conditions are expected at

times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

