CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1123 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 8 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.

Strongest winds NW of San Nicolas Island.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with possible gusts up to 35

kt and combined seas 6 to 8 feet possible when conditions are

worst Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 8 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 7 to 10 feet expected when conditions are worst.

Strongest winds NW of San Nicolas Island.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Wednesday to 9 AM PST

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with possible gusts up to 35

kt and combined seas 6 to 8 feet possible when conditions are

worst Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather