CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
254 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas around 10 feet
at 12 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north
winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet
at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15
to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas around 10 feet at 12
seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15
to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13
seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
around 11 feet at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 feet
at 12 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet
at 12 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
around 11 feet at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
