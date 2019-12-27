CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas building to 14 feet later this

afternoon and this evening.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...N winds 5 to 15 kt. Seas building to 12 to 14 feet by

this evening.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas building to

15 feet by this evening.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...N winds 10 to 20 kt. Seas building to 13 to 15 feet by

this evening.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather