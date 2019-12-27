CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
252 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas building to 14 feet later this
afternoon and this evening.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 5 to 15 kt. Seas building to 12 to 14 feet by
this evening.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas building to
15 feet by this evening.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...N winds 10 to 20 kt. Seas building to 13 to 15 feet by
this evening.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
