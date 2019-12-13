CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
209 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Steep seas of 14 to 16 ft at 17 seconds, gradually
diminishing through the weekend.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could will pose a higher risk of
capsizing for smaller vessels and less-experienced mariners.
Heavy long period swell could make bar crossings extremely
difficult and hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
