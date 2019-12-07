CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
240 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
11 to 14 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
11 to 15 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
11 to 14 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
11 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
10 to 13 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 9 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
