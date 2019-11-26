CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

249 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PST

Wednesday. The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 15

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PST

Wednesday. The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 15

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* Winds...North winds 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet with periods around 13

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Gale Warning.

Winds have lowered to below GALE and Small Craft Advisories

thresholds. There will be local gusts to 25 kt through this

morning. Mainly western portion.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until

3 PM PST this afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been

cancelled.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PST

Wednesday. The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 15

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PST

Wednesday. The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 12 to 15 feet with periods around 15

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until

3 PM PST this afternoon. The Small Craft Advisory has been

cancelled.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather