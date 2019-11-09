CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
217 AM PST Sat Nov 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PST
Monday.
* WINDS...15 to 25 kt sustained, with occasional gusts to 30 kt
possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
