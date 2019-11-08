CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
133 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019
...DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...
Patchy dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile or less
will continue over the coastal waters this morning. Conditions
should improve after 9 AM.
Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed
rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping
lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider
remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
