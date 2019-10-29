CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
235 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 kt becoming northeast 10 to
20 kt Tuesday night.
* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 9 ft subsiding to steep 5
to 8 feet this evening, then to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday morning.
* Areas affected...Generally beyond 5 nm of the coast north of
Cape Blanco and beyond 2 nm of the coast south, except closer in
near the capes.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt, becoming northeast 15 to 25 kt
Tuesday night.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven 7 to 10 ft becoming
steep 7 to 10 feet later this morning. Seas will subside to 5 to
7 feet Wednesday, but remain steep beyond 20 nm of the coast.
* Areas affected...Hazardous Seas will affect areas south of
Pistol River until later this morning. Small craft conditions
will affect all areas through tonight, then beyond 20 nm of the
coast Wednesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
