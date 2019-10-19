CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WIND...S 10 to 20 kt early this morning, becoming WNW 5 to 10 kt

later today.

* WAVES...NW 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds, subsiding to 10 ft on

Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

