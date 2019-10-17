CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
201 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 11 to 14 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Gale Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Friday. The Small Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* Winds...Western portion, Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt increasing
to 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt in the afternoon and
continuing through the overnight hours.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 10 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest tonight.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
