CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
308 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt, increasing to 35 kt
with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.
* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 10 to 13 feet building to 16 to
19 feet on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt, increasing to 35 kt
with gusts to 45 kt on Wednesday.
* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 11 to 13 feet building to 15 to
18 feet on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to around 35 kt
downwind of Cape Mendocino through Thursday.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 8 to 10 feet building to 12
to 15 feet Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to around 35 kt
downwind of Point Saint George through Thursday.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 8 to 10 feet building to 12
to 15 feet on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt. Localized gusts to around 35 kt
downwind of Cape Mendocino through Thursday.
* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 8 to 10 feet building to 12
to 15 feet Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather