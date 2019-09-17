CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
255 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt off Pt St
George.
* WAVES...South 5 to 7 feet at 6 seconds combined with a
northwest swell 5 to 7 ft at 11 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT
this evening.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt off Pt St
George.
* WAVES...South 4 to 6 feet at 6 seconds combined with a
northwest swell 5 to 7 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather