CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS HAS EXPIRED...

Short period hazardous seas have diminished this morning,

therefore the small craft advisory has been allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather