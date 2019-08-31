CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

258 AM PDT Sat Aug 31 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have diminished below advisory level.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

