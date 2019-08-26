CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 AM PDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through

this evening, then north 20 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Very steep, wind driven 10 to 12 feet through tonight,

then steep 6 to 9 ft seas on Tuesday.

* Areas affected...Very steep, warning level seas will affect the

area through tonight. Small Craft Advisory conditions will

affect the area Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through

this evening, then north 15 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 7 to 10 feet becoming steep 6 to 7

feet Tuesday.

* Areas affected...Through tonight, very steep, warning level

seas will affect the waters beyond 3 NM from shore south of

Bandon, with small craft advisory level conditions elsewhere. On

Tuesday, small craft advisory conditions will affect the waters

beyond 5 NM from shore from Coos Bay southward and closer to

shore near Cape Blanco.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through

this evening, then north 20 to 25 kt tonight into Tuesday

morning.

* Seas...Very steep, wind driven 10 to 12 feet through tonight,

then steep 6 to 9 ft seas on Tuesday.

* Areas affected...Very steep, warning level seas will affect the

area through tonight. Small Craft Advisory conditions will

affect the area Tuesday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather