CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

256 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory criteria. However,

steep seas will continue early this morning before decreasing

further.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory criteria. However,

steep seas will continue early this morning before decreasing

further.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather