CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.

* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 8 to 12 feet.

* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold

beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft

advisory conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

