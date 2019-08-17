CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
245 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt, gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep and wind driven at 8 to 12 feet.
* Areas affected...The Gale warning is for areas south of gold
beach and beyond 3 NM of the coast. Elsewhere, small craft
advisory conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
