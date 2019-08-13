CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
200 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 ft at 6 seconds building to 8 to 9 ft at 8 to 9
seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT
Thursday.
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt, strongest and with localized gusts to
30 kt downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 6 ft at 6 seconds building to 7 to 8 ft at
7 to 8 seconds.
_____
