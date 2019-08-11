CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
550 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE OUTER AND NORTHERN NEARSHORE WATERS
THROUGH THIS MORNING...
A shallow marine layer in place along the Central Coast will
bring areas of dense fog to the northern nearshore and outer
coastal waters through this morning.
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for
exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
