CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

238 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 7 feet at 6 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt, with gusts to 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt, with gusts to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 5 to 7 feet at 6 to 7 seconds.

