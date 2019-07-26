CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
232 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
9 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather