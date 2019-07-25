CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
132 AM PDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet at 7 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet at 7 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet at 7 seconds.
