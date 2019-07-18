CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
205 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019
...Gales and very steep, hazardous seas expected from Gold Beach
southward this afternoon through Friday night...
.A thermal trough will strengthen today into Friday. Winds and
seas hazardous to small craft will develop over a broad portion
of the waters this afternoon and persist into Friday night. The
most hazardous conditions, with north gales and very steep,
hazardous seas, will occur from a few miles offshore of Gold Beach
southward. Conditions should improve over the weekend, but seas
will likely remain steep and choppy.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from Gold
Beach southward and beyond about 3 nm from shore.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt.
* Seas...Choppy and wind driven building to 8 to 13 feet.
* Areas affected...All areas will have winds and seas hazardous to
small craft. Gales and very steep seas are expected from about
Gold Beach southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather