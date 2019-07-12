CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

904 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON SUNDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N gradually increasing to 15 to 25 kt by late

today.

* WAVES...NW to N building to 5 to 7 ft at 6 seconds by this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels

should avoid navigating in these conditions.

