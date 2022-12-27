CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ 292 FPUS56 KLOX 271123 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 CAZ364-280145- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ365-280145- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ087-280145- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ362-280145- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ354-280145- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ355-280145- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ350-280145- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ349-280145- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ351-280145- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ352-280145- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ548-280145- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ547-280145- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ088-280145- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ359-280145- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ358-280145- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows mid to upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ357-280145- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ356-280145- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ363-280145- Santa Monica Mountains- 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s colder valleys. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ059-280145- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ054-280145- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-280145- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-280145- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain orsnow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ340-280145- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ341-280145- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ346-280145- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ347-280145- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ348-280145- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ343-280145- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ342-280145- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ344-280145- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ345-280145- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-280145- Cuyama Valley- 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ549-280145- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-280145- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 323 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$