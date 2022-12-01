CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ 634 FPUS56 KLOX 011109 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 CAZ364-020145- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ365-020145- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ087-020145- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ362-020145- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ354-020145- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ355-020145- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ350-020145- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ349-020145- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ351-020145- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ352-020145- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 warmer foothills. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 warmer foothills. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ548-020145- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-020145- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-020145- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ359-020145- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ358-020145- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ357-020145- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ356-020145- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ363-020145- Santa Monica Mountains- 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ059-020145- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts in the foothills. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts in the foothills. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ054-020145- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation up to 4 inches above 7000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain orsnow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-020145- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-020145- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-020145- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ341-020145- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ346-020145- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ347-020145- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ348-020145- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph . Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ343-020145- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ342-020145- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 cooler coastal slopes. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ344-020145- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ345-020145- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-020145- Cuyama Valley- 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ549-020145- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-020145- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 309 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ www.weather.gov/losangeles