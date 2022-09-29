CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around

80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the mid 60s.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Lows around 60.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Lows

around 60.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows around 60.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows around 60.

Santa Monica Mountains-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 80

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s except

the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to

the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Lows

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s

in colder valleys and peaks.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the

50s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Cuyama Valley-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows around 60.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows around 60.

