CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022

_____

236 FPUS56 KLOX 191006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

CAZ364-200015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-200015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ087-200015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of west winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-200015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ354-200015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ355-200015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-200015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ349-200015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ351-200015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-200015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 80s

warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-200015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ547-200015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ088-200015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-200015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ358-200015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to

mid 80s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ357-200015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ356-200015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ363-200015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-200015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-200015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-200015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-200015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ340-200015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-200015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ346-200015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ347-200015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-200015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ343-200015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ342-200015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70. South winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-200015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ345-200015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-200015-

Cuyama Valley-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-200015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-200015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

$$

