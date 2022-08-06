CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 5, 2022

_____

454 FPUS56 KLOX 061024

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

CAZ364-070000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ365-070000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ087-070000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ362-070000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ354-070000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ355-070000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ350-070000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ349-070000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ351-070000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

90 warmer foothills. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ352-070000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 90s warmer foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-070000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ547-070000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

$$

CAZ088-070000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-070000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-070000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ357-070000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-070000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ363-070000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

$$

CAZ059-070000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 102.

$$

CAZ054-070000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-070000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-070000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

90s.

$$

CAZ340-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ341-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ346-070000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-070000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90.

$$

CAZ348-070000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80 except around 90 far interior. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far

interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 90 far interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

$$

CAZ343-070000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

$$

CAZ342-070000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 70 cooler coastal

slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

100.

$$

CAZ345-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-070000-

Cuyama Valley-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to

102.

$$

CAZ549-070000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-070000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PDT Sat Aug 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

$$

ASR

