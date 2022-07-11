CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

CAZ364-120030-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ365-120030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ087-120030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ362-120030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ354-120030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

CAZ355-120030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ350-120030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ349-120030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper

60s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

to upper 60s cooler beaches.

CAZ351-120030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to

upper 80s warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 60s except the lower to mid 70s warmer foothills. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ352-120030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

upper 80s warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 90s warmer foothills.

CAZ548-120030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ547-120030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ088-120030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 96 to 103.

CAZ359-120030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest afternoon winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ358-120030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70 except around 60 colder valleys. Highs 88 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

CAZ357-120030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ356-120030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s closer

to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ363-120030-

Santa Monica Mountains-

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

CAZ059-120030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s and 70s. Highs 98 to 106.

CAZ054-120030-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-120030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 101 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ353-120030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs 93 to 101.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

CAZ340-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ341-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

CAZ346-120030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise areas of low clouds. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

CAZ347-120030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 90s.

CAZ348-120030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 90 far

interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 far

interior. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

90s far interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

CAZ343-120030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ342-120030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around

50 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100 except around 70 cooler coastal

slopes.

CAZ344-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

70 Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid to upper 60s Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 Carrizo Plain. Highs

92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

CAZ345-120030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s

to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 97 to 105 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ038-120030-

Cuyama Valley-

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 94 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 105.

CAZ549-120030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

CAZ550-120030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s interior.

