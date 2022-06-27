CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70

near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast

to the upper 70s interior. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny...except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Santa Monica Mountains-

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around 80 lower

coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s lower

coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs from the 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper

60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s

to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. Lows around

50.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog in the morning. Highs 93 to 103 except the mid to

upper 70s lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except around 80 lower coastal

slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid to upper 60s

lower coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s

to around 70 lower coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 99 to 106 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

