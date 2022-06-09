CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

572 FPUS56 KLOX 091005

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

CAZ364-092330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-092330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ087-092330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ362-092330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ354-092330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ355-092330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ350-092330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ349-092330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ351-092330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-092330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. East winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. East winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ548-092330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

CAZ547-092330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the lower to mid 70s in the hills. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 99 to

104 western valley. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ088-092330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ359-092330-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around

90. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-092330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100.

$$

CAZ357-092330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-092330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ363-092330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

lower coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the mid 50s to around

60 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. patchy fog. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s lower

coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-092330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

$$

CAZ054-092330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at

high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-092330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-092330-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Lows

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ346-092330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-092330-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ348-092330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ343-092330-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

$$

CAZ342-092330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

around 60 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 lower coastal

slopes. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70 except

the upper 50s colder valleys. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 70s

lower coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s lower coastal slopes. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ345-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 102 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper

60s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around 90 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-092330-

Cuyama Valley-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

$$

CAZ549-092330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-092330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 across the interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather