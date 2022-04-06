CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

_____

290 FPUS56 KLOX 061202

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

CAZ364-062315-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

CAZ362-062315-

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ365-062315-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ548-062315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-062315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. North to northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ363-062315-

Santa Monica Mountains-

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-062315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-062315-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 60 mph decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-062315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-062315-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-062315-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ359-062315-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-062315-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula and Fillmore

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ357-062315-

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ356-062315-

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-062315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ350-062315-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to around

70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ349-062315-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to around

70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-062315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-062315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-062315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ347-062315-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-062315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ353-062315-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-062315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ340-062315-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-062315-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ342-062315-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-062315-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ344-062315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ345-062315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-062315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ550-062315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-062315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

502 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather