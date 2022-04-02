CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 1, 2022

957 FPUS56 KLOX 020948

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

CAZ041-030030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the

beaches to around 90 inland.

CAZ087-030030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ040-030030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to

around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

CAZ039-030030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Below passes and canyons, northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below passes

and canyons, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-030030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ548-030030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ547-030030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Below passes and canyons, northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-030030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-030030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest to

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-030030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes

in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph..

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-030030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80. West to

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ053-030030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog on the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ035-030030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ034-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ036-030030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

CAZ052-030030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog on the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog on coastal slopes in

the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Strongest winds through the Santa Ynez Range.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest

winds through the Santa Ynez Range.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ051-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ037-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ038-030030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-030030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-030030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

Thompson

