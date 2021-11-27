CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

CAZ041-280300-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-280300-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-280300-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the

lower 70s inland.

CAZ039-280300-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s cooler

beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-280300-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ547-280300-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-280300-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60 except the upper 40s colder valleys. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ088-280300-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ044-045-280300-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around

40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 40s to

around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ054-280300-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-280300-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-280300-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s except around 50 in the hills. South winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to around 40 except the upper 40s to mid 50s in the

hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

CAZ052-280300-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Lows from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

CAZ034-280300-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ035-280300-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-280300-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ037-280300-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid

40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to around 80. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-280300-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-280300-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ549-280300-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-280300-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

414 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

