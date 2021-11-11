CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

555 FPUS56 KLOX 110813 AAA

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated for wind advisory

CAZ041-111230-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Along the Malibu

coast, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to

the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Along the Malibu coast northeast winds around 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to southwest around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ040-111230-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east around 15 mph by late

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East winds around 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest around 15 mph in

the late afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-111230-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest west and north

hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest west

and north hills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-111230-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-111230-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

upper 40s to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest

western peaks.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest western peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower

to mid 50s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-111230-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest eastern hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Strongest

eastern hills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-111230-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ053-111230-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest

through the Highway 33 corridor.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-111230-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 2 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-111230-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ039-111230-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph diminishing overnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid

60s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ034-111230-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest in

the hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph. Strongest in the hills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland.

$$

CAZ035-111230-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Strongest in the hills.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-111230-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ052-111230-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-111230-San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles, and Atascadero

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-111230-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-111230-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-111230-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ550-111230-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

$$

CAZ549-111230-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

207 PM PST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

Hall/MW

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather