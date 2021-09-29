CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

CAZ041-300015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Local east winds around 15

mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-300015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

CAZ040-300015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ039-300015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in

the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in

the hills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-300015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ547-300015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-300015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

lower to mid 50s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

lower to mid 50s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-300015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-300015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ059-300015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

hills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy . Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-300015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s

and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-300015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with

Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s to

around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-300015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Local northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Below passes and

canyons, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Local northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-300015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10

to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ051-300015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-300015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-300015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise areas of low clouds. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise areas of low clouds. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in the

mid 50s.

CAZ550-300015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

