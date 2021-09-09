CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

_____

693 FPUS56 KLOX 091103

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

CAZ041-092330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid

90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ040-092330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ547-092330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to

103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ548-092330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ046-092330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

around 70. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-092330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

hills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid

to upper 70s nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-092330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 98 to

101. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ053-092330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 103 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s and

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ054-092330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid

90s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-092330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly to mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and

60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ039-092330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the

upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ034-035-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-092330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s nearest the

coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 92 to 102 except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the

coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ052-092330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 95 to 102 at low

elevations to around 90 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 102. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-092330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 96 to 103 at low

elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ038-092330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ087-092330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to

around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 70s near the coast to the upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-092330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-092330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

403 AM PDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather